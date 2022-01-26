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Jacob Rothschild Called Covid A "Distraction" Nothing to Do with the 4th Industrial Revolution/Great Reset/Transhumanism Agenda A Manufactured Crisis Could Accelerate the Implementation.
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25 views • January 26, 2022
Jacob Rothschild Called Covid A "Distraction" Nothing to Do with the 4th Industrial Revolution/Great Reset/Transhumanism Agenda
A Manufactured Crisis Could Accelerate the Implementation of The Conditions Necessary to Usher in The New Global Agenda Unbeknownst to The Public.
A Manufactured Crisis Could Accelerate the Implementation of The Conditions Necessary to Usher in The New Global Agenda Unbeknownst to The Public.
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