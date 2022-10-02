China’s Erratic Policy Shifts Put Under Lens, Bloodbath in Business Capital of Shanghai

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https://gnews.org/post/p1rw99b86
09/30/2022 WION: Under the impact of CCP’s pandemic policy, foreign businesses in China are struggling to remain afloat, and many are planning to move out. Foreign investments in China are tumbling as well