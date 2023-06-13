War NATO U.S. - Russia Threatening Nukes

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





June 13, 2023





NATO’s “Exercise” took hundreds of fighter jets to Germany to fly against Russia. According to Hal Turner Radio, “The First hours of a Major War have Dawned”. Russian observers ensure that the exercise is not used to prepare for an attack. According to Hal Turner, the best moment to attack Russia would be when all NATO equipment and personal are in Europe and are practicing that type of scenario.





00:00 - Situations Today

05:40 - Four days until NATO “Exercise” Begins

14:12 - What’s Really Going on

15:35 - Civilians all Gone

17:06 - Plan to Evacuate Americans

19:15 - Active Prophecies

19:59 - UFO Crashes in Las Vegas

22:57 - Video of Police Body cam

23:56 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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