© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth, Freedom and Sophia - June 21, 2021 - Self sufficiency, freedom, deception and trans-America
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 22, 2021
Sophia highlights the need for self-sufficiency in order to have real freedom, the deception that has been confusing America. Short readings and video from William Cooper, Behold a Pale Horse, and Dan Bongino on CCP spy defection, concluding with spirituality, trans kids, etc.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.