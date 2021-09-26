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virology-debunks-corona
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242 views • September 26, 2021
No one in the world has EVER taken just a pure isolated "virus" particle(with nothing else added) and introduced it into a living organism via a natural mode of entry and caused the disease that "virus" is supposed to cause.
This is a much more detailed breakdown explaining why we are rejecting traditional virus/germ theory.
Also explains what we have been saying about the fraudulent PCR test.
Featuring Jeff Green, Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan
This is a much more detailed breakdown explaining why we are rejecting traditional virus/germ theory.
Also explains what we have been saying about the fraudulent PCR test.
Featuring Jeff Green, Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan
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