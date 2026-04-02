Another $35 million Reaper (of US taxes) met the Iranian AD

Another day, another $35 million Reaper (of US taxes) met the Iranian "totally obliterated AD".

Adding, so possible proposed budget cuts to health and science agencies:

According to a Bloomberg report, Donald Trump is preparing a FY2027 budget focused on a major military buildup, funded partly through cuts to domestic programs and health-care entitlements.

The plan would prioritize defense spending amid the Iran war and rising gas prices, while facing expected pushback in Congress and within his own party over proposed cuts to health and science agencies.

Trump has floated raising defense spending to around $1.5 trillion, though details on scope and duration remain unclear. Bloomberg also reports the Pentagon has requested $200 billion in emergency funding tied to the Iran conflict, currently under White House review.

Adding:

Iran claims to have shot down a Chinese-made Wing Loong II drone near Shiraz.

The Wing Loong II is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV primarily operated by Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE (as well as other export customers), not the United States.

If confirmed as a Gulf-operated drone over Iranian territory, the incident would represent a significant escalation in regional tensions, suggesting direct or proxy involvement by Gulf states in operations against Iran.

@The Global Eye (tglobaleye)