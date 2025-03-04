Update from Trump, @TruthSocial, since Trudeau video:

"Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

Video: Justin Trudeau slams new US tariffs that started Today, video from today.

Calls president Trump, "Donald".

"This is a very dumb thing to do" - Trudeau addresses Trump

Trudeau announced that the U.S. has launched a trade war against Canada, prompting Ottawa to impose retaliatory tariffs.

In response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada has also filed a lawsuit with the WTO.

Clip from full speech that was over an hour long.

Argentine President Javier Milei has deleted all photos with Zelensky from his X account following Zelensky’s conflict with Trump.

Counting billions: How much has US pumped into Ukraine?

The recent Oval Office clash between Trump and Zelensky and the non-signing of the rare minerals deal was followed by POTUS ordering a pause to all US military aid to the Kiev regime. How much did Zelensky lose?

Trump inherited from the Biden administration the authority to deliver $3.85 billion in weapons from US stockpiles, media reports claim.

How much US taxpayer money is already gone?

🔹To date, the US has provided the Zelensky regime with a whopping total of $65.9 billion in military assistance.

🔹2022: By the end of the year, the total amount stood at about $19 billion.

🔹2023: Approximately $23 billion.

🔹2024: Around $24 billion.





