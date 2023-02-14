Song: Paralyzed by Brian "Head" Welch
SNAFU report - 2023-02-13 (Ep. 17) - Flying Objects, *i* in the Sky, Eco-Disaster
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
- https://youtu.be/SOYStxYcWjo
- https://twitter.com/RepJackBergman/status/1624868047780515841
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-military-takes-down-flying-object-over-great-lakes-region_5052403.html
- [x] Taiwan: - https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6474
- [x] E. Palestine, OH
- Old Man Yells at Clouds: https://rumble.com/v29flpi-old-man-yells-at-clouds.html
- https://twitter.com/pape_valley/status/1624771334474461186
- https://twitter.com/judgyemoji/status/1624745764210581505
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au8avachgv4
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/28251250-white-noise
- https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000876/bio
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/animals-falling-sick-dying-near-hellish-ohio-train-derailment-site-locals-claim_5053559.html
- https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1624938064207290368
- https://twitter.com/dc_draino/status/1625179988130512921
- https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1625105299894927366
- https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6472 - [x] Turkish parliament and HAARP
- https://rumble.com/c/TheGreatWarOfTheCabal
- Eye in the sky (IMAGE)
- [x] Z-Day https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6460
- https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1516231322024480768
- https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-z-vremya-symbol-may-day-victory-1698904
- https://ussanews.com/2023/02/09/countdown-to-z-day-russia-massing-1800-tanks-700-aircraft-500k-men-for-new-ukraine-assault-in-10-days-after-zelensky-begs-uk-for-jets/
