Timeline: Russian Destruction of America 08/08/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a detailed timeline of events that would start at the beginning of the Tribulation and ending with Armageddon. We will see when the Fall of America would occur, and when the Russians will attack and defeat America in one day, and in one hour.

00:00 Jesus Returns Two more Times

03:31 Seven Year Tribulation

09:58 The Fall of America

11:23 Why Pentecost is the Wedding

12:41 The Day of Judgment

14:47 Feast of Trumpets

17:02 Armageddon

19:12 Summery

21:10 Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/

Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church







