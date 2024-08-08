BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Timeline: Russian Destruction of America 08/08/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
3
135 views • 9 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares a detailed timeline of events that would start at the beginning of the Tribulation and ending with Armageddon. We will see when the Fall of America would occur, and when the Russians will attack and defeat America in one day, and in one hour.

 

00:00 Jesus Returns Two more Times

03:31 Seven Year Tribulation

09:58 The Fall of America

11:23 Why Pentecost is the Wedding

12:41 The Day of Judgment

14:47 Feast of Trumpets

17:02 Armageddon

19:12 Summery

21:10 Our Sponsors


Keywords
russiatimelineprophecy clubdestruction of americastan johnsonprophecy with stan
