An Alley of Angels, similar to Donetsk, may appear in Moscow.

The proposal for its creation is ready to consider the commission of the Moscow City Duma.

In May 2015, a memorial "Alley of Angels" was opened in Donetsk in memory of the children who died during the war.

On July 11, 2022, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed a decree declaring July 27 as the Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass.

There are always flowers and toys on the Alley of Angels at the slab with the names of the dead children carved on it. Today there are especially many of them: today is the Remembrance Day of the children-victims of war in Donbass in the Donetsk People's Republic.

◾️130 children have died in Donbass over the years. Their names are listed here: https://памятидетейдонбасса.рф ◾️Kirill is one month, Dasha is three, Ivan is five, Artyom is twelve... and it has remained forever.

◾️A conference organized to perpetuate the memory of the dead children is taking place in Donetsk today. We will not forget and we will not let the world forget the crimes committed by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime. The guilty must answer for every innocent

Why are you killing our children?!" A Ukrainian prisoner of war was brought to the Alley of Angels in Donetsk in the spring of 2022. This monument was erected in memory of the children who lost their lives by the war in the Donbass. July 27th has been designated as the 'Day of Remembrance' of the children whose lives were cut tragically short in the Donbass war.



child killed.