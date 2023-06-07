Isle of Man TT 2023 | Highlights Superstock Race 1

Superstock Race 1 Highlights
Racers battle for the fourth win of the TT week. The RL360 Superstock race is the rawest of all, consisting of road-legal motorcycles without lights & indicators. Race one of two.
Credit - ITV
