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Ramola D reports: Newsbreak 54 Thomas McFarlan on 5G Global Protest Jan 25, How TIs Can Help Stop 5G (MIRRORED)
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78 views • January 24, 2020
Ramola D reports: Newsbreak 54 Thomas McFarlan on 5G Global Protest Jan 25, How TIs Can Help Stop 5G (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/ZNFPMIXtzR8
Informative and educative conversation with Thomas McFarlan, writer, journalist, documentarian and activist on upcoming 5G Protests worldwide and his own rally being organized in Venice, CA for this Saturday, January 25. The dangers of 5G, the implications for genocide and ecocide, the connections with greater surveillance, sensor technologies for control, brain-computer interfaces for connectivity, the Internet of Things, smart cities and biometrics are also touched on. 5G represents greater control of humanity but few know it. Not merely is there risk of great health-harm to all life, millimeter-wave technology permits remote beamforming and through-wall-surveillance; it is weaponized radiation carrying the inevitable promise of destruction, of privacy and life both.
Links from Thomas:
My comprehensive guide to 5G dangers: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/uncovering-the-reality-of-5g-1066812423718227968
My Stop 5G protest site: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/stop-5g-protest-venice-ca-1061403112807223296?fbclid=IwAR2yaR_T6ioG0x3rU-ccji4zPzZJRSTWwgBdbDavAGl5Hy3kV4c9H4E6cHU
Global protest site January 2020: https://stop5ginternational.org/5g-protest-day/
My letter templates to contact ALL your representatives about stopping 5G: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/stop-5g-template-letters-1067228715672285184
Category
People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/ZNFPMIXtzR8
Informative and educative conversation with Thomas McFarlan, writer, journalist, documentarian and activist on upcoming 5G Protests worldwide and his own rally being organized in Venice, CA for this Saturday, January 25. The dangers of 5G, the implications for genocide and ecocide, the connections with greater surveillance, sensor technologies for control, brain-computer interfaces for connectivity, the Internet of Things, smart cities and biometrics are also touched on. 5G represents greater control of humanity but few know it. Not merely is there risk of great health-harm to all life, millimeter-wave technology permits remote beamforming and through-wall-surveillance; it is weaponized radiation carrying the inevitable promise of destruction, of privacy and life both.
Links from Thomas:
My comprehensive guide to 5G dangers: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/uncovering-the-reality-of-5g-1066812423718227968
My Stop 5G protest site: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/stop-5g-protest-venice-ca-1061403112807223296?fbclid=IwAR2yaR_T6ioG0x3rU-ccji4zPzZJRSTWwgBdbDavAGl5Hy3kV4c9H4E6cHU
Global protest site January 2020: https://stop5ginternational.org/5g-protest-day/
My letter templates to contact ALL your representatives about stopping 5G: https://www.minds.com/thoughtjustice/blog/stop-5g-template-letters-1067228715672285184
Category
People & Blogs
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