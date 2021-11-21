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Gravitas Plus: The Great Resignation
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33 views • November 21, 2021
20 Million Americans have quit their jobs since April.
Attrition in India's tech sector is up 23%.
We are in the middle of the Great Resignation.
Should you resign too?
What can employers do to retain talent?
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOphIpddRAk
Attrition in India's tech sector is up 23%.
We are in the middle of the Great Resignation.
Should you resign too?
What can employers do to retain talent?
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOphIpddRAk
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