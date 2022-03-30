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Russian MFA Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives an update on the current Situation in Ukraine.- English Today 033022
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203 views • March 30, 2022
Russian MFA Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives an update on the current situation in Ukraine.
🔸 The Russian armed forces’ special military operation is being carried out in Ukraine.
🔸 The Russian military is doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties. They do not attack civilian targets, and they open humanitarian corridors daily to help evacuate civilians from harm’s way.
🔸 The Ukrainian neo-Nazis’ treatment of civilians remains terrifying. People are taken hostage, used as a human shield, and are not allowed to leave combat zones...
and more.
🔸 The Russian armed forces’ special military operation is being carried out in Ukraine.
🔸 The Russian military is doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties. They do not attack civilian targets, and they open humanitarian corridors daily to help evacuate civilians from harm’s way.
🔸 The Ukrainian neo-Nazis’ treatment of civilians remains terrifying. People are taken hostage, used as a human shield, and are not allowed to leave combat zones...
and more.
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