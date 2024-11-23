Kursk region: Russian interceptor missiles destroying a target (possibly ATACMS, but not confirmed)

Cynthia... Fresh video posted only a few minutes ago, with description below from original channel where this was found:

Video of one of the Russian interceptor missiles destroying a target (possibly ATACMS, but not confirmed) over the Kursk region.

We are posting this video now, since literally EVERYONE has already posted it. No comment on the stupidity of posting AD activity online—it's been said too many times.

Adding thi from Nov 24:

❗️The telegram channel "Win/Win", associated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes that yesterday ATACMS missiles struck the Russian air defense position areas in the Kursk region.

"As an option, the next direction for the Oreshnik strike is the deployment of the leaders of yesterday's shelling of the Kursk region.

Testing our patience, foreign military personnel continued to work on Russian targets.

The target designation and route assignment for the missile launch were laid out by NATO military specialists from France, working in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Routing and identification of air defense position areas could only be carried out by American specialists using their satellites."

Adding:

France gives Ukraine green light to fire French-made Scalp long-range missiles into Russia “in the logics of self-defence”.