▪️Western media has widely reported "medium range strikes" on Russian targets by AI-enabled drones with claims that it is complicating logistics specifically to Crimea;

▪️Many sources, like the BBC, cover up the US role altogether - others like France24 not only admit the "Hornet" drones were developed by the US, but that they were handed over to Ukrainian military units like Azov who include in all their drone footage Nazi-insignia watermarks;

▪️France24 admits: "The US-designed Hornet was developed by the American company Perennial Autonomy, which was founded and financed by former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt. This drone is frequently used in US Army training exercises. However, in July 2025, Perennial Autonomy – then called Swift Beat – made a deal to supply Ukraine with drones," and that, "Elite Ukrainian units like the Azov and Khartia Brigades have been posting images of Hornet drones striking Russian supply convoys;"

▪️While the US-made Hornet drones give Ukraine this ability, Russia has already been using AI-guided drones for battlefield air interdiction operations along with vastly greater numbers of FPVs, Geran, as well as many times more missiles, guided glide bombs, and guided rockets;

▪️While both sides have the ability to complicate each other's logistics - only Russia has the additional manpower, armor, and other equipment required to actually exploit it and translate it into territory gained and attrition imposed;

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Sources:

BBC - Ukraine using AI drones to strike vital convoys supplying Russian troops (May 30, 2026):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdjp0n7rn41o

France24 - Ukraine: How a kamikaze drone partially operated by AI is attacking Russian convoys (Jun. 1, 2026):

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20260601-ukraine-kamikaze-drone-partially-operated-ai-attacking-russian-convoys

The Telegraph - Ukraine crisis: the neo-Nazi brigade fighting pro-Russian separatists (2014):

https://archive.ph/O8S43#selection-1709.0-1712.0

Wikipedia - Wolfsangel:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfsangel

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