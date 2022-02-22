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HOW REAL IS YOUR RELIGION?
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20 views • February 22, 2022
Calvary Melbourne, Australia is also on Brighteon.com. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/inhisservice
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:26-27. It is very easy for people to seem (in their own eyes) to be religious. They may do what their religion asks in acts of worship and service. These may be good in themselves. But there is no benefit in them if they do not control what a person says. James uses the word ‘tongue’ in this letter to mean the words that we say. Those people who do not control their tongues may think that they are all right. They think that their religion is good enough. But their religion is mere words. They say things that sound good. But, without good acts, their words are of no use. Their religion is vain and of no use because it fails to please God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:26-27. It is very easy for people to seem (in their own eyes) to be religious. They may do what their religion asks in acts of worship and service. These may be good in themselves. But there is no benefit in them if they do not control what a person says. James uses the word ‘tongue’ in this letter to mean the words that we say. Those people who do not control their tongues may think that they are all right. They think that their religion is good enough. But their religion is mere words. They say things that sound good. But, without good acts, their words are of no use. Their religion is vain and of no use because it fails to please God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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