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Beans Band-Aids and Bullets, Check???
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82 views • May 08, 2021
There is way more to Beans than a pile of beans, Band-aids means First Aid, and Bullets is about, not only defense but, hunting as well.
So cool your jets and think about the quality of that freeze-dried food, the training for first aid, and other types of personal protection.
This episode is about the nutritional aspect of the food we store, and our Blinding Faith in the Federal Government...FDA.
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
So cool your jets and think about the quality of that freeze-dried food, the training for first aid, and other types of personal protection.
This episode is about the nutritional aspect of the food we store, and our Blinding Faith in the Federal Government...FDA.
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
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