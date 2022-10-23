Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 22, 2022, # 376 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. Flash droughts, flash floods and flash freezes: control the food supply, control the people. The engineered drought in California is turning farm fields and food production to dust. Bone dry regions of the western US were pushing 100 degrees this week while snow was falling at the same latitude in states further east. Similar extreme scenarios are occurring around the world, what's wrong with this equation? The weather makers are forcing the climate system far past the breaking point, if they continue their operations, there will be little or nothing left to salvage. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

