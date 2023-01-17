A Colder Future and the pilgrimage of a climate skeptic.



Here I explain the background to my own work on a climate model and then look into the immediate future and explain why it will now get colder and colder.





Layman's guide too the hockey stick

When History Matter with Climate Alarmism - The Little Ice Age

Why the sun has more influencer than CO2

Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





