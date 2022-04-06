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Lonely Joe: Biden Still Obama’s VP Sidekick
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124 views • April 06, 2022
President Joe Biden joked to trade union workers that the US might send American soldiers to war in Ukraine. His comment was made during a speech to the American Building Trades Unions’ legislative conference on Wednesday. President Biden told the union workers that the war in Ukraine could continue for a long time. He quipped, “And by the way, If I gotta go to war, I’m going with you guys. I mean it.”
President Biden wasn’t joking yesterday in the White House when former President Obama stole the show away from the Commander in Chief. Joe Biden was seen wandering in the White House with nobody who wanted to talk to him.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/6/22.
President Biden wasn’t joking yesterday in the White House when former President Obama stole the show away from the Commander in Chief. Joe Biden was seen wandering in the White House with nobody who wanted to talk to him.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/6/22.
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