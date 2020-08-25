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Full Show: President Trump Calls Out Democrats For Election Theft As RNC Begins
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18 views • August 25, 2020
Major happenings in America over the weekend as the Democrat terror mobs descend into Chicago, Wisconsin, Portland and other cities. President Trump calls out the major election theft the Democrats are engaged in currently with fake news and mail in voting at the Republican National Convention kicks off. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch calls out Attorney General William Barr for his latest protection of the crimes committed by Hillary Clinton. A man in an Alex Jones masks storms into a Wal-Mart and you won’t believe what happens next. DeAnna Loraine is in studio with a major announcement. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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