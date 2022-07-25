CALAZ INFOWARRIOR: SUBSCRIBE, SHARE GROUNDBREAKING REPORTS, ANALYSIS & ACTIVISM COUNTERING GLOBALISM

THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR IS HERE...GLOBALISTS RUN IN FEAR.





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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"





News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.





California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.





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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.





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