2023-02-01 Real News - Mark Steel, Dr Faiez Kirsten, Emma Kelly, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Katherine Armitage Discuss Critical issues Kept Away From the Public - Part 1 - 29th January 2023
9 views
channel image
HWP REPORT
Published 16 days ago |

REAL NEWS - HARDHITTING TRUTH

Join Freedom Alliance South Africa and our Guests for some Hardhitting truths and under-reported facts

MARK STEELE - DR FAIEZ KIRSTEN - SHABNAM PALESA MOHAMED -
KATHERINE ARMITAGE - EMMA KELLY

On Sunday 29th January 2022 Freedom Alliance South Africa hosted a much needed conversation on the truth of matters regarding the reality we are facing collectively. Updates on the upcoming Uk "Action against 5G" and South Africa's "Stop the Shots" court cases, Truth about the so-called Vaccines, 5G, Geoengineering, Direct Energy Weapons and the 21st Century Spiritual War we are in.

Keywords
5gnew world ordertechnocracytranshumanismcovid-19covid vaccines

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
