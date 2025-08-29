Jimmy Dore: "One of the intentions [of Covid] was to test to see how much we'll take... and how much they can control us. And I think they were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was."



"So we have [central bank digital currencies] coming. They're going to be able to track what you can spend. They'll be able to turn off your bank account if you exceed your carbon credits... This is all about control."



"It's obvious that the solutions to climate change are there not to actually solve climate change, but there to control you."



"You know, the whole idea of 15 minute cities and digital currency, where they can track how you're spending it so they can they can control your carbon footprint, and they can turn off your money so they can stop you from travelling, or purchasing, or doing anything."



"The things that Aldous Huxley and Orwell wrote about seem to be coming true."



Full interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=372KXwHoBgc



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

