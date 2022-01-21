Canadian restaurant to close after accepting dog photos instead of vaccine proof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Granary Kitchen was temporarily closed after officials received tips that the eatery in Red Deer, Alberta, was flouting strict rules that require diners to show a proof of a jab, negative test result or a medical exemption, the Washington Post reported.
“Specifically, complaints were received … indicating that employees are allowing patrons to dine-in when presented with a photograph of a dog and personal identification,” according to the Alberta Health Services, according to CBS News.
Two agency investigators posing as customers went to the restaurant on Jan. 11 to test the canine conspiracy.
#Restaurants #CovidVaccine #NewYorkPost