SPIRIT ADRIFT - SCREAMING FROM BEYOND

Brand new video ,placed on a SPIRIT ADRIFT masterpiece.



I don't remember pain

But I see it in your face

Memories like falling rain

Some are gone but you remain



Longing just to not be gone

Calling out to you for so long

Longing just to not be gone

SCREAMING FROM BEYOND



I know it feels unfair

But I am here, I'm everywhere

If you empty out your mind

You will learn to read the signs

You will know the way

You will see it in everything

I am here to stay

I am with you every day



I CANNOT leave this place

CANNOT perceive time or space

I CANNOT leave this place

And soon my soul will fade away.........