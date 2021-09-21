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SPIRIT ADRIFT - SCREAMING FROM BEYOND
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91 views • September 21, 2021
Brand new video ,placed on a SPIRIT ADRIFT masterpiece.
I don't remember pain
But I see it in your face
Memories like falling rain
Some are gone but you remain
Longing just to not be gone
Calling out to you for so long
Longing just to not be gone
SCREAMING FROM BEYOND
I know it feels unfair
But I am here, I'm everywhere
If you empty out your mind
You will learn to read the signs
You will know the way
You will see it in everything
I am here to stay
I am with you every day
I CANNOT leave this place
CANNOT perceive time or space
I CANNOT leave this place
And soon my soul will fade away.........
I don't remember pain
But I see it in your face
Memories like falling rain
Some are gone but you remain
Longing just to not be gone
Calling out to you for so long
Longing just to not be gone
SCREAMING FROM BEYOND
I know it feels unfair
But I am here, I'm everywhere
If you empty out your mind
You will learn to read the signs
You will know the way
You will see it in everything
I am here to stay
I am with you every day
I CANNOT leave this place
CANNOT perceive time or space
I CANNOT leave this place
And soon my soul will fade away.........
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