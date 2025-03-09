© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Young Hearts Part 68 - 9th March 2025 | Cardiac Events Increased Tenfold
Sadly, this is the last Young Hearts video in the series. Work
commitments have taken priority. I've had a good run for the last 4
years with people running my business for me. But a key person has
resigned and I need to jump back in to keep the wheels turning and food
on the table.
I may find time to make other vids that don't depend so much on keeping up to date by collecting info on a daily basis. But that's it unfortunately, for Young Hearts.
Thanks to everyone mirrored Young Hearts videos, shared links , and for words of encouragement in the comments section.
I'll be seeing you around the comments of other channels no doubt.
~checkur6
Thanks checkur6 for all your great work over the past few years.
~The Prisoner
Mirrored - checkur6
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/