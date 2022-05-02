A South Korean Volunteer Believes We Need To Get Rid of Most of the World’s Crisis Caused by Communism That Threaten Democracy or Freedom

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 A Korean volunteer from Austria was impressed by the rescue work of the New Federation of China. Speaking of the evil of North Korea and the CCP dictatorship and the harm to the world, he smiles knowingly and believes that we need to get rid of most of the world’s crises that threaten democracy or freedom. He confirms that there are lots of Chinese people who are very friendly and hope that the New Federal State of China will achieve the great goal of eliminating the CCP.