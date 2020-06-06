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W.H.O. FLIPS ON MASKS, FLOPS ON FUNDING
Last week, President Donald Trump terminated America’s relationship with the World Health Organization over their #Coronavirus pandemic response. This week, the #WHO has flipped on their mask recommendations declaring, “masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.”#Pandemic #COVID19 #WHOFlipFlop #DonaldTrump #AloneTogether #Masks #MasksDontWork #Masks4all ?