The art of buying votes

The political system and how it works

buying your votes and what are the quirks

Taking donations are just bribes we know

Everyone does it it's part of the show

access to contracts to keep them afloat

Consider all options when buying your vote

Political theater to keep you amused

Political disasters now in the news

Political pundents now sheding tears

Political enemies now sharing beers

The election outcome already sold

Here's your new leader the people are told

The sheep can't believe that they didn't win

Their political donations didn't mean a thing

Their leaders all say one thing is clear

Send me your money we'll get them next year

Official opposition now is their name

Shame the current government that's the new game

Bitching and whining that's what they do

Convincing the sheep Whom they will screw

Political theater it's quite the joke

The money they spend a horse it would choke

People are homeless and hungry who cares

Politicians are soulless when selling their wares

They'll tell you anything that you want to hear

Keep buying their bently's and porche's and beer

Give them your money that's what you do

When buying a joke and the joke is on you