Is the Next Crisis Unfolding Now?

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Streamed live 5 hours ago The U.S. is experiencing the most expensive Real Estate bubble in history and with the interest rates rising, these markets are starting to flash warning signs. Don't wait until it's too late to secure your purchasing power. The dollar is worth less and less every day. Protect your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here: ↓ or Call 877-410-1414 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN7052022&month=2022-07

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⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] STAY IN THE KNOW! For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... If you're not already in a protected position for the next crisis, call us for your free strategy consult: 877-410-1414 THEN WHAT? If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset? Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan? If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game... We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate. We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security. Find out if you're properly protected today... ITM TRADING: Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 You can also email us at: [email protected] All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Homepage: