© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇨🇦 Quebec MP slams Trudeau’s Vaccine Fanatism and use of Emergencies Act against freedom protests
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • February 16, 2022
Quebec MP slams Trudeau’s Vaccine Fanatism and use of Emergencies Act against freedom protests
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has spoken out against the federal governments use of the Emergencies Act to respond to protests.
"Let's understand clearly that Quebec, Quebec government and us do not want this law to be implemented on the territory of Quebec. It is not legitimate, and it is useless," he said Monday.
The premiers of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan joined Blanchet in opposing Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on the truckers. (Post Millennial)
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has spoken out against the federal governments use of the Emergencies Act to respond to protests.
"Let's understand clearly that Quebec, Quebec government and us do not want this law to be implemented on the territory of Quebec. It is not legitimate, and it is useless," he said Monday.
The premiers of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan joined Blanchet in opposing Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on the truckers. (Post Millennial)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.