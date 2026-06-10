It's not Treason. It's Self-Defense.

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“For transporting us beyond seas, to be tried for pretended offences.” From the Declaration of Independence, one of the charges against the King that justified secession. It was built on a violent American raid on the British few of us are ever taught about. In the early hours of June 10, 1772, a band of Rhode Islanders rowed out in the dark, shot and seriously wounded a Royal Navy commander, captured the crew and burned his ship to the waterline. The Crown moved to drag them 3000 miles across the ocean to hang. On this Episode - The Crown called it treason. The Patriots called it self-defense
Path to Liberty: June 10, 2026