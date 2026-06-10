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It's not Treason. It's Self-Defense.
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“For transporting us beyond seas, to be tried for pretended offences.” From the Declaration of Independence, one of the charges against the King that justified secession. It was built on a violent American raid on the British few of us are ever taught about. In the early hours of June 10, 1772, a band of Rhode Islanders rowed out in the dark, shot and seriously wounded a Royal Navy commander, captured the crew and burned his ship to the waterline. The Crown moved to drag them 3000 miles across the ocean to hang. On this Episode - The Crown called it treason. The Patriots called it self-defense 

Path to Liberty: June 10, 2026

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libertyconstitutioneducationhistorywarningmoralsfoundersignorance10th amendmentamerican revolutionvirtue
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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