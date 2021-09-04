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'AIR TERROR !! PILOT HAS TERMINAL STROKE IN-FLIGHT, JAB MANDATES CONTINUE, HOW LONG UNTIL A CRASH
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210 views • September 04, 2021
Here we go, again, with the terror of flight as more casualties are reported among the pilot community. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to reveal the latest.
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