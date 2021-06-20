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ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL! Gov. Abbott Ponies Up And Now Kamala Is Going to Look Like a FOOL
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70 views • June 20, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is tired of waiting for the Biden administration to do anything about the border crisis, so he recently announced that Texas is going to build its own border wall.
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