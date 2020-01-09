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Series 1/Episode 1 - Wheels on the Bus - Looking at a homophobic attack from a different perspective
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13 views • January 09, 2020
A first episode in a series of items that I will be looking at, from a different perspective. This episode looks at the reality of what is being mis-labelled as an unprovoked attack on public transport. The 'victims', police and media are not conveying the full story. There has been some economy with the truth...
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Check out some merchandise at my TeeSpring Store - https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/grahamfrench247-store
If you like the music I use, here is the link for more information - https://artlist.io/Graham-273087 (affiliate link)
Donate via Bitcoin / Digital Currency
My XVG (Verge) address: DBysfc5d7HAdJib9CDBAXYmXxr5XBhxDPR
PayPal - http://bit.ly/PayPal-GrahamFrench247
SubscribeStar - http://bit.ly/SubscribeStar-GrahamFrench247
Bitcoin Wallet: 1BBPGvjRJETj9g3iWMeTeF1BLSdsL1Rv2n
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