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[Vaxhole Violence?] Angry customer throws hot soup at restaurant manager's face
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171 views • November 21, 2021
And the attacker is a nurse at a hospital. Since the pureblood medical professionals have been chased out of hospitals due to vax mandates, what are the odds of this "angry customer" being, well, vaxxed?
Think about it. I feel sorry for the restaurant manager though! Last time I heard, her face still hurts.
So much for the vaxxed virtue-signalling or thinking they're holier than thou or they saved their job because they took a jab
Think about it. I feel sorry for the restaurant manager though! Last time I heard, her face still hurts.
So much for the vaxxed virtue-signalling or thinking they're holier than thou or they saved their job because they took a jab
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