Metaphysics 1. We only perceive our own ideas

The 18th century Irish Philosopher George Berkeley wrote that we only perceive our own ideas. What he meant was that a person only ever experiences his own personal experience. The implications of this are vast. At the beginning I mention my recent series, "What Meher Baba Really Taught." It can be found several places online, including here: • What Meher Baba Really Taught Recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC June 2023. The full Metaphysics series of 20 videos was uploaded from June 1 - Oct. 3, 2023.
