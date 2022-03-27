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CRAZY! Mayor Of London CALLS FOR "FREEDOM" In Ukraine! - Thousands Of Sheep DEMAND WAR! - EXCLUSIVE
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332 views • March 27, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on protests in London as thousands gather to blindly support another thing they know nothing about, just weeks after it was considered an "act of violence" protesting.
Alongside actress Emma Thompson, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke at the event calling for protests, just weeks after attempting to get protests banned and demanding people "social distance" and "wear masks."
The hypocrisy is so incredibly prevalent today and the fact that people continue blindly following without recognizing how things have changed in just the last few weeks is stunning.
As people demand NATO gets involved in Ukraine and people drape themselves in UN flags, it is clear that the modus operandi of the elite is to simply get people to support the "current thing."
The great reset agenda is on our doorstep and people have been locked down for 2 years only to within 3 weeks get pulled into a world war scenario and support it blindly because TV man says so.
We walk around the protest in this video and report on the massive television production that is "the latest thing." The latest trend. Further complacency and blind wandering.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
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GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on protests in London as thousands gather to blindly support another thing they know nothing about, just weeks after it was considered an "act of violence" protesting.
Alongside actress Emma Thompson, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke at the event calling for protests, just weeks after attempting to get protests banned and demanding people "social distance" and "wear masks."
The hypocrisy is so incredibly prevalent today and the fact that people continue blindly following without recognizing how things have changed in just the last few weeks is stunning.
As people demand NATO gets involved in Ukraine and people drape themselves in UN flags, it is clear that the modus operandi of the elite is to simply get people to support the "current thing."
The great reset agenda is on our doorstep and people have been locked down for 2 years only to within 3 weeks get pulled into a world war scenario and support it blindly because TV man says so.
We walk around the protest in this video and report on the massive television production that is "the latest thing." The latest trend. Further complacency and blind wandering.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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