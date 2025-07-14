BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satisfy Your Soul's Deepest Longing by Pursuing Your God-Given Desires - Otis Ledbetter
2 views • 1 day ago

At birth, each of us possesses a God-given hunger that we will spend our lives trying to satisfy. What separates hunger from being healthy or unhealthy comes down to the choices we make in our pursuit of these desires. Author and lead pastor of Sonrise Church, Otis Ledbetter, discusses the critical topic of God-given hunger. His book, Soul Hunger: Satisfy Your Heart’s Deepest Longing, discusses the balance between pursuing godly desires and descending into sinful behavior devolved from them. There’s nothing sinful about God-given desires, Otis says, but the innate sinful nature of man can sometimes skew our pursuit of something that started as good and pure. Walk in the Fruits of the Spirit and remain in God’s counsel to stay steadfast amid life’s temptations.



TAKEAWAYS


Good Fruits of the Spirit and righteous desire can descend to sin if we make bad choices


You must be truthful with yourself to identify your desires and whether you’re pursuing them righteously


Pleasure, pursued in the light of the Holy Spirit, can be amazing and edifying


Salvation isn’t fire insurance, it’s a lifestyle



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text TOUR to 55444

The Hunger Test: https://www.hungertest.com/

Soul Hunger book: https://amzn.to/44LEcje


🔗 CONNECT WITH OTIS LEDBETTER

Website: https://www.joledbetter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jotis.ledbetter.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oledbetter/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

spiritualsuccessgodlifesoulgoalspurposedesirestina griffincounter culture mom showotis ledbettersonrise church
