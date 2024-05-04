Create New Account
Good Friday - When Jesus Christ was Martyred - video from Lyudmila Bentley - May 3rd - part 1 🙏
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

This was posted by Lyudmila, yesterday, Friday May 3rd, 2024, Orthodox Good Friday. Translation below:

Today is Good Friday. When Jesus Christ was martyred. Today the Shroud was taken out in the church. I thought that I would like very much that my husband's martyrdom was not in vain. That what happened helped to change this world for the better. In terms of changing the situation with what is happening here in our society. With the military, with civilian people, with our state of mind. Because, as Russell's godfather, Father Boris, says, and Russell and I have discussed this all along, this war goes through our souls. It's a war between Good and evil. Both sides of the front. Watch the movie today, The Passion of the Christ by Mel Gibson. Remember in your prayers the martyred servant of God, Boris. Thank you.

