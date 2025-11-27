Let us Thank America's Founding Fathers for the Heritage of Freedom they Left Behind For Us

This Thanksgiving, let us give thanks to America's Founding Fathers. They left us a heritage of freedom enshrined in America's Founding Documents. These documents made it clear that We the People are in charge, in power; that the government agents are OUR servants, not the other way around.



It is this heritage of Freedom that allowed America to become the greatest country that has ever existed on Earth; most prosperous, productive and the most powerful.



Let us give thanks to America's Founding Fathers by learning about America's Founding Documents and live as FREE MEN!





Visit FreedomLawSchool.org to learn ‘The 7 Steps’ to take to be free from Federal Income Tax!!



