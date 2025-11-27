BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let us Thank America's Founding Fathers for the Heritage of Freedom they Left Behind For Us
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 2 days ago

This Thanksgiving, let us give thanks to America's Founding Fathers. They left us a heritage of freedom enshrined in America's Founding Documents. These documents made it clear that We the People are in charge, in power; that the government agents are OUR servants, not the other way around. 


 It is this heritage of Freedom that allowed America to become the greatest country that has ever existed on Earth; most prosperous, productive and the most powerful. 


 Let us give thanks to America's Founding Fathers by learning about America's Founding Documents and live as FREE MEN!

Visit FreedomLawSchool.org to learn ‘The 7 Steps’ to take to be free from Federal Income Tax!!


Keywords
taxfounding fathersthanksgiving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy