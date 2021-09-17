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Sick Satanic Sex 'Education' for CHILDREN! - Ordinary People React to Ask Amaze Channel [17.09.2021]
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180 views • September 17, 2021
What in the world are they teaching children in the public school system today about sexual education?
You will be SHOCKED when you see the cartoons they are showing as "educational"!
#AskAmaze #PublicSchool #Reaction
3,760 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Little Light Studios
115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7zkcq_9W1mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
You will be SHOCKED when you see the cartoons they are showing as "educational"!
#AskAmaze #PublicSchool #Reaction
3,760 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Little Light Studios
115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7zkcq_9W1mo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
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