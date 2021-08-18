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The Highwire: UFC President Dana White Draws the Line [18.08.2021]
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30 views • August 18, 2021
Note: As an old mother F*cker I been training when I was young Taekwondo, classic Kung Fu, boxing, and kick boxing etc for many years and have followed the UFC since they started in 1993 and still do... I got Pissed when no spectators came after March 2020. Maybe they will come now?
The logo like UFC uses from www.monsterenergy.com is so satanic (666) something more has decoded and analyzed several times ...
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The Highwire gives props to UFC President, Dana White, who was the latest public figure to make it clear he will not be mandating anything for his employees, or his fighters.
#UFC #DanaWhite #UltimateFighter #NoVaccineMandates #HighwireHeroOfTheWeek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
41381 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNZZcXVstlYF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
The logo like UFC uses from www.monsterenergy.com is so satanic (666) something more has decoded and analyzed several times ...
--
The Highwire gives props to UFC President, Dana White, who was the latest public figure to make it clear he will not be mandating anything for his employees, or his fighters.
#UFC #DanaWhite #UltimateFighter #NoVaccineMandates #HighwireHeroOfTheWeek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
41381 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNZZcXVstlYF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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