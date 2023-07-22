🚨 Autopsy Results Find Causal Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines & Death from Myocarditis

"So of course we have to determine the difference between a correlation – that this adverse event happened after vaccination – and the vaccine caused the event. And that's the whole point of this study. The authors are claiming to have demonstrated clear causality. It's what makes this study quite profound."

