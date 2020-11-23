Lockdown Backlash: California Is Sick Of Newsom

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After being caught dining with a large group in an exclusive restaurant - against his own orders - California governor Gavin Newsom is facing a bit of a rebellion among the citizens. First, virtually every southern California sheriff and many northern California sheriffs made it clear that they would NOT enforce the governor's absurd Thanksgiving guidelines. Then, large groups have gathered in places like Huntington Beach to defy and protest the governor's new 10:00 PM curfew. Also a recall campaign is picking up steam. Also today, science versus "science" on Covid-19 - why all the testing and lockdowns? Does it still make sense?