Tulsi Gabbard makes Full Opening Statement in Worldwide Threats Hearing - Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats - PBS NewsHour

(Full Opening Statement) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made an opening statement Wednesday in an open Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats.

Gabbard noted as part of her 22-minute statement that Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and North Korea have been developing missile delivery systems “that put our homeland within range.”

Her comments came on the first of two days of hearings on Capitol Hill surrounding the intelligence community’s release of its annual assessment of threats to national security.

The Senate hearing comes a day after National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned over President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA official known for his past ties to right-wing extremists, said in a statement Tuesday that Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the U.S. and he could not “in good conscience” support the war.

This video and description from 'PBS Newshour' today.

This was followed by question and answers.