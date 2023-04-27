Naval base in Sudan... US not happy about.
The Chinese People's Navy arrived in Port Sudan to evacuate Chinese citizens from the country.
🇺🇸 A White House spokesman said the 16,000 US citizens trapped in Sudan should make their own arrangements to leave.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.