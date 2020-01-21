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THE DAY COLLUSION DIED
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7 views • January 21, 2020
Parody of American Pie | Don Caron
All of Mueller’s existing indictments reside in a “presidential pardon proof” prosecutorial district as long as the charges aren't violations against federal law. Meanwhile, the investigation has led to 199 criminal charges, 37 indictments or guilty pleas, and five prison sentences.The string of crimes that have already been unearthed is staggering and unprecedented in our nation’s history.
To help keep Parody Project alive and functioning, please visit https://parodyproject.com/supportus
All of Mueller’s existing indictments reside in a “presidential pardon proof” prosecutorial district as long as the charges aren't violations against federal law. Meanwhile, the investigation has led to 199 criminal charges, 37 indictments or guilty pleas, and five prison sentences.The string of crimes that have already been unearthed is staggering and unprecedented in our nation’s history.
To help keep Parody Project alive and functioning, please visit https://parodyproject.com/supportus
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